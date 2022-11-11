'There are players in mid 30s...', Sunil Gavaskar makes BIG statement on Team India's T20 cricket future

Following Team India's humiliating semifinal loss to England, it is expected that the national T20 squad will undergo significant change in the coming months. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and Ravichandran Ashwin, according to IANS, will be gradually eased out of the game's shortest format. The next T20 World Cup is still two years away, and it has been learned that a new team will be chosen, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain.

Earlier on Thursday, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has also said that he is expecting a few retirements from the current team in the near future. The former India captain said that he expects several changes in the line-up, adding that Pandya will be taking over the Indian team after the World Cup.

"Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future, and there will be some retirements; you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports. (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from T20I cricket after England defeat? Coach Rahul Dravid breaks silence, says THIS)

England openers Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the Men`s T20 World Cup 2022, powering their team to the final with a convincing 10-wicket win over India.

In the end, England's aggressive approach which was a gamble that could have backfired worked wonders and both openers guided them to a victory by 10 wickets with 20 balls to spare in a World Cup semifinal against India. Fingers were raised on Team India's gameplan after England got the job done for themselves and questions were asked about senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's future in T20 cricket for India to coach Rahul Dravid. (With inputs from IANS)