Virat Kohli shares a LAUGH with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi in Perth, PIC goes viral

Team India are on a roll at the moment in the T20 World Cup 2022. They have won both of their matches so far in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. One of their finest wins came against the Pakistanis on Sunday (October 30). It was a pulsating game of cricket with India winning it on the last-ball. It has everything that an India and Pakistani match should have. The thrilling end to the match was clubbed with the epic comeback of star Indian batter Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain smashed an unbeaten 82 to announce the tournament. His six hit off Haris Rauf, straight down the ground off the back foot, went viral on the internet.

Pakistani team had been in shock since the loss. They lost another match vs Zimbabwe to make it two losses in two matches. captain Babar Azam was loss for words in the dugout watching the defeat against lowly Zimbabwe. Pakistan trained for the first time on Saturday before their next clash against Netherlands on Sunday (October 30) at Perth. Pakistan Cricket shared some glimpse from the nets session at Perth which reflected a gloomy Pakistani camp.

Also READ - WATCH: 'Hamara focus...', Haris Rauf hits back at critics ahead of PAK vs NED

India are also in Perth as they play the third match on Sunday. On the eve of the big matches, Kohli caught up with Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. The picture went viral on the internet in which Kohli, Shaheen and Rauf can be seen having a laugh with each other.

Check out the viral picture below:

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had a chat with Virat Kohli ____#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rDClZpKjEl — CricketMafia (@cricketmafia120) October 29, 2022

Not to forget, the Sunday game vs Netherlands is a do or die clash for Pakistan. They can get knocked out of the tournament if they lose this match. Pak's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals is dependent on their three remaining matches as well as results of other teams in their group.