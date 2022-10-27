T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: How can Babar Azam's Pakistan qualify for semi-finals after Zimbabwe loss? Check here

The T20 World Cup 2022 has produced numerous shocking results since the day it began. In the latest update, Zimbabwe cricket team stunned mighty Pakistan in their Super 12 clash on Thursday (October 27) by 1 run. The contest between the two sides went right down to the wire and it was Zimbabwe's side who came up at the top after the Pakistan need 3 runs in 1 ball.

Following their shocking defeat against Zimbabwe on Thursday (October 27), Babar Azam's Pakistan have slipped down to the fifth position of the Group 2 T20 World Cup 2022 with 0 points under their belt and a net run-rate of 0.050. However, the Men in Green have 3 matches to be played still and in order to qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches in spectacular fashion so they end up with a better net rate than the other sides. However, if any of the other sides end up with a better runrate and more than six points in the end, Pakistan will be out of contention to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. (PAK vs ZIM: 'Embarrassing, to be polite', Shoaib Akhtar and fans react as Babar Azam's Pakistan lose to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022)

Remaining fixtures of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan vs Netherlands (October 30)

Pakistan vs South Africa (November 3)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (November 6)

How can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals?

In order to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan need to win their fixtures with a good margin. On the other hand, Team India have gained four points with an impressive net rate of 1.425. India have 3 games remaining as well against South Africa (October 30), Bangladesh (November 2) and Zimbabwe (November 6). Rohit Sharma and co need to win atleast two of their three remaining matches to qualify.

The crucial game will Pakistan vs South Africa for both sides as the Proteas have 3 points from 2 matches with one win and one no result. They are currently second in the group standings and the clash on November will be very crucial given that the nations will be fighting it out on that day for the knockout spot.