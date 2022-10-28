T20 World Cup 2022: Brad Hogg, Tabraiz Shamsi demand 'severe penalty' on Pakistan players for leaving crease early in PAK vs ZIM clash

Zimbabwe registered a thumping victory over Pakistan in their second clash of the Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 by one run. It was a nail-biting thriller between the Men in Green and the Chevrons as it went right down to the very last ball of the match. However, when Pakistan needed 3 runs in the last ball to clinch victory, Mohammad Wasim Jr was seen leaving the crease early at the non-striker's end which sparked the 'Mankad'/unfair advantage debate yet again on social media platforms.

As the event sparked discussions once again about the batter leaving the crease early, former Australia bowler Brad Hogg was amongst the most with an eye-catching tweet in which he demanded a "severe penalty" for the Pakistan player leaving the crease early. South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also joined the debate accusing that why do batters leave the crease early and is leaving the crease early within the spirit of cricket?.

Checkout the reactions here...

Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered!

Last ball of the game last night!#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lHpaMr3Oqr — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 28, 2022

Non stiker playing within the spirit of the game??



And then bowlers get abused if they take matters into their own hands?



No batter can be "unfairly run out" if they just stay in their crease until the ball is bowled



It's honestly just that simple https://t.co/jWylAeIf0V — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) October 27, 2022

The big controversy started when Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran-out England's Charlie Dean and cricketers started slamming her alleging what she did was against the 'spirit of cricket'. Recently, Australia's Mitchell Starc also fueled the debate again. The incident took place during the fifth over of the match between England captain Jos Buttler and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. The bowler collected the ball after bowling to Dawid Malan and immediately pointed at the England skipper who was at the non-striker end warning him to stay inside his crease.

Starc was heard saying, "I'm not Deepti, but I won't do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early," to which Buttler replied, "I don't think I did."

Coming back to the T20 World Cup 2022, the tournament has already produced numerous shocking results since the day it began. In the latest update, Zimbabwe cricket team stunned mighty Pakistan in their Super 12 clash on Thursday (October 27) by 1 run. Following their shocking defeat against Zimbabwe on Thursday (October 27), Babar Azam's Pakistan have slipped down to the fifth position of the Group 2 T20 World Cup 2022 with 0 points under their belt and a net run-rate of 0.050. (How can Pakistan qualify for semifinals? check HERE)