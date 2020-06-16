T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November looks 'unrealistic', says CA chairman Earl Eddings

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings on Tuesday (June 16) said that the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15, looks "unrealistic" due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

"While it hasn`t been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get sixteen countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it is unrealistic, or it`s going to be very, very difficult," said Eddings on Tuesday in a virtual press conference.

"The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it`s a bit of a movable feast at the moment," he added.

It may be recalled that the International Cricket Council had decided to not take a decision on the fate of the showpiece during its meeting on June 10. It is expected that the ICC would take a final call in this matter in July. Some reports claimed that the world's cricket governing body is still in the `wait and watch` mode and is exploring options to hold the event as per schedule.

Few days ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced that sports stadiums with a seating capacity of 40,000 people will be allowed to host crowds of up to 10,000 from July.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, said that it will decide on sending the national team for the showpiece event as per the directives of the Indian government.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official had earlier said that while India wants to participate in T20 World Cup, it will take a decision in this matter as per the directives issued by the government because the safety of the players is top priority.