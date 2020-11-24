हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

There is a vast difference in quality of captaincy: Gautam Gambhir vouches for Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir remarked that Rohit Sharma was miles ahead of Virat Kohli in terms of captaincy. Rohit Sharma had led Mumbai Indians to the title victory in IPL 2020 - his fifth IPL crown as the captain of Mumbai.

File Photo

Mumbai: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has said that current captain Virat Kohli may be good in the role, but his vice-captain Rohit Sharma is better at it.

"Virat Kohli is not a bad captain, but Rohit Sharma is a better captain. There is a vast difference between the quality of captaincy," said Gambhir on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Gambhir additionally said that the difference between Kohli and Rohit's record in the Indian Premier League needs to be taken into account. With five titles to his name, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the lucrative T20 tournament while Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli has failed to win the title even once. The team's best finish in the league since he took over as captain in 2013 has been runners-up in 2016.

"If we choose players based on IPL performance, then why don't we choose a captain based on IPL performance? Else, don't keep IPL has a barometer for batting and bowling performances as well," said Gambhir.

