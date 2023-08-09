THIS Rajasthan Royals Pacer Returns To New Zealand ODI Team Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand received a big boost ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year as left-arm pacer Trent Boult made himself available for an ODI series against ODI World Cup champions England next month after more than a year. Kyle Jamieson, who turns out for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is also making a return to the New Zealand ODI team after being sidelined with back injury.

Tom Latham will lead an experienced ODI squad against England this September, the team’s penultimate series before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starting in October in India. Rajasthan Royals pacer Boult is in line to play his first ODI in almost a year after being included in the 15-strong squad which also features the ODI return of Kyle Jamieson following a back injury.

Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the four-game series as they await the births of their first children, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is also returning home after the T20I series against England to spend time with his family ahead of a busy period of cricket.



Former captain Kane Williamson will link up with the side during the England tour to train and continue his rehabilitation following surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in April. Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Michael Bracewell remains unavailable for selection as he continues to recover following surgery on his ruptured achilles in June.

Trent Boult returns to the ODI squad after 11 months - he'll be playing the ODI series against England.



Welcome back, Boult....!!!pic.twitter.com/OK5mID8ddY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 9, 2023

New Zealand ODI squad vs England: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said the series represented good preparation for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. “England has been an impressive white ball side for quite some time and we’re excited to be taking them on at home on the eve of the World Cup,” he said.

“We’ve obviously had a history of great games against them and I’m sure the four matches will provide all the usual drama and excitement. It should be a really competitive series and I know the group will be looking forward to returning to play at the likes of The Oval and Lord’s once again,” Stead was quoted as saying in a NZC release.

Stead acknowledged the return of Boult and Jamieson who had tread different paths back to the team. “We’re delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England. He’s been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery and we’re looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage. It’s also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India,” he added.

Stead confirmed the New Zealand 15-player squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India would be named in early September, with the exact date still to be confirmed. The Blackcaps final ODI series ahead of the World Cup will be a three-game series in Bangladesh in late September.

New Zealand vs England – ODI Schedule

Sept 8 – 1st ODI v England – Sofia Gardens (Cardiff)

Sept 10 – 2nd ODI v England – The Ageas Bowl (Southampton)

Sept 13 – 3rd ODI v England – The Oval (London)

Sept 15 – 4th ODI v England – Lord’s (London)