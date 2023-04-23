Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Out For 'Golden Duck' Against Trent Boult In RCB vs RR Clash, Twitter Reacts

Before the start of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) Virat Kohli was never dismissed by Trent Boult in the history of T20 cricket. However, as the commentator Aakash Chopra said that there is always a first time. Virat was sent back for a 'Golden Duck' on the first ball of the match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Chinnaswamy crowd was silenced into a deathly hush as Boult removes Kohli, who was caught off guard and ends up being dismissed lbw. Kohli didn't even glance at du Plessis before walking off, indicating how plumb the decision was. Boult's trademark inswinger pitched fuller on middle, Kohli played all around the flick and missed, with the ball hitting him too square on the pad. Michael Gough wasted no time in raising his finger, and Boult celebrated the crucial wicket, a rare display of emotion from him. It's a dream start for RR as Kohli departs for a duck, having faced only one ball.

