Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Out For 'Golden Duck' Against Trent Boult In RCB vs RR Clash, Twitter Reacts
The Chinnaswamy crowd was silenced into a deathly hush as Boult removes Kohli, who was caught off guard and ends up being dismissed lbw.
Trending Photos
Before the start of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) Virat Kohli was never dismissed by Trent Boult in the history of T20 cricket. However, as the commentator Aakash Chopra said that there is always a first time. Virat was sent back for a 'Golden Duck' on the first ball of the match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.
#ViratKohli #rcbvsrr pic.twitter.com/V55XZZhw0C — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) April 23, 2023
Also Read: Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Bowls Joint-Most Expensive Over In IPL 2023 With Sara Tendulkar In Attendance
The Chinnaswamy crowd was silenced into a deathly hush as Boult removes Kohli, who was caught off guard and ends up being dismissed lbw. Kohli didn't even glance at du Plessis before walking off, indicating how plumb the decision was. Boult's trademark inswinger pitched fuller on middle, Kohli played all around the flick and missed, with the ball hitting him too square on the pad. Michael Gough wasted no time in raising his finger, and Boult celebrated the crucial wicket, a rare display of emotion from him. It's a dream start for RR as Kohli departs for a duck, having faced only one ball.
Virat Kohli vs Trent boult __#RCB #rcbvsrr #PlayBold #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/cYxi3ZywjQ — We Are Challengers (@mayankskt005) April 23, 2023
23 April+RCB=CHEAP SCORE
ANOTHER UNDER 80 SCORE LOADING FOR RCB #CricketTwitter #IPL2O23 #ViratKohli #IPL — ELON MUSHTAQ (@1elon_mushtaq) April 23, 2023
_ IPL wickets for Trent boult _#Trentboult #ViratKohli #RCBvsRR #IPL2O23 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/11EtnV8IR0— Akash Sharma (@uncutnazaare) April 23, 2023
A true asset for any team
Most no. Of wickets in the first over. 21*
Aadha match phle over m hi jeet jaati hai rr.#boult #Kohli #rcbvsrr #trentboult #ViratKohli #IPL2O23 #IPLOnStar #IPL23 #IPLonJioCinema #jaiswal pic.twitter.com/PvsGD3FMj7 — Rishabh Pareek (@prishabhtweets) April 23, 2023
Virat Kohli registers back to back golden ducks in the green jersey #ViratKohli #RCBvRR #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/3ESVRGuXyi — Fans Crickets (@_fans_cricket) April 23, 2023
Smashing Boult isn't everyone's cup of tea. Ghanty ka King _#ViratKohli #IPL23 #RCBvsRR #Chokli #INDKMKB FOREVER pic.twitter.com/MRhBMmWrCz — King Babar _ (@bobyyajum56) April 23, 2023
#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/P5CXiAbAJW— Khel-Khiladi (@Khelaurkhiladi) April 23, 2023
It's "Boult ko kesy khelty hein " videos time to shine#ViratKohli #BabarAzam #IPL2O23 #RCBvsMI #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/RJ7UIOYUcP — Ahmad Hashmi (@JustAfridian) April 23, 2023
More to follow...
Live Tv