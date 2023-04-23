topStoriesenglish2598224
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Out For 'Golden Duck' Against Trent Boult In RCB vs RR Clash, Twitter Reacts

The Chinnaswamy crowd was silenced into a deathly hush as Boult removes Kohli, who was caught off guard and ends up being dismissed lbw.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Out For 'Golden Duck' Against Trent Boult In RCB vs RR Clash, Twitter Reacts

Before the start of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) Virat Kohli was never dismissed by Trent Boult in the history of T20 cricket. However, as the commentator Aakash Chopra said that there is always a first time. Virat was sent back for a 'Golden Duck' on the first ball of the match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Also Read: Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Bowls Joint-Most Expensive Over In IPL 2023 With Sara Tendulkar In Attendance

The Chinnaswamy crowd was silenced into a deathly hush as Boult removes Kohli, who was caught off guard and ends up being dismissed lbw. Kohli didn't even glance at du Plessis before walking off, indicating how plumb the decision was. Boult's trademark inswinger pitched fuller on middle, Kohli played all around the flick and missed, with the ball hitting him too square on the pad. Michael Gough wasted no time in raising his finger, and Boult celebrated the crucial wicket, a rare display of emotion from him. It's a dream start for RR as Kohli departs for a duck, having faced only one ball.

More to follow...

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?