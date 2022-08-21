NewsCricket
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES VS KUWAIT LIVESTREAM

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Livestreaming details: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2022 qualifier UAE vs KUW?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

United Arab Emirates will face Kuwait in Match no. 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Sunday (August 21). UAE will be under the command of new skipper CP Rizwan, who look to guide them into the Asia Cup 2022 by winning the qualifier tournament in style. UAE have a strong lineup on paper and are of the favourites to qualify for the tournament. On the other hand, Kuwait have a few talented players but the team is yet to proof whether they are a threat or not. The pitch report suggests that the wicket will be good for spinners and batting will get easy as the overs flow. Chasing would be the smarter option for the toss winning captain. (Check UAE vs Kuwait Dream11 prediction HERE)

Check out the livestream details of United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match below:

When is the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait going to be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait going to be played on Sunday (August 21).

Where is the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait going to be played?

the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait going to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait going to be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait going to be played at 7:30 PM (as per IST).

How can I Livestream the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait can be Livestreamed on Fancode App and website.

