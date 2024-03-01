UP-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants 8th T20 In Bengaluru, 730PM IST, March 1

The UP Warriorz are gearing up for an electrifying clash against the Gujarat Giants in the eighth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. This thrilling encounter is scheduled to take place at Bengaluru's iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 1.

With one win from three games, the Warriorz are determined to capitalize on their momentum. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants, yet to taste victory, are hungry for their maiden win in the tournament. (GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 8th T20 Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch Gujarat Giants Women Vs UP Warriorz Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop)

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its cozy dimensions, favoring batsmen. Seam bowlers might find it challenging on this pitch, while spinners could come into play, especially during the middle overs. Overall, an enthralling and high-scoring match is anticipated at this venue. (Blame Game In RCB Camp After First Defeat In WPL 2024, Captain Smriti Mandhana Says THIS)

UPW-W vs GG-W Match Details

When: Friday, March 1

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

UP-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants Squad: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha