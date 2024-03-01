GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 8th T20 Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch Gujarat Giants Women Vs UP Warriorz Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The 2024 Women’s Premier League season is in full swing, treating fans to some thrilling matchups. Now, all eyes are on Match No.8 of WPL 2024, featuring the fourth-placed UP Warriorz Women and the fifth-placed Gujarat Giants Women at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 1. With UP Warriorz having played three games and Gujarat Giants just two, this encounter between the bottom-ranked teams promises to be intriguing.

UP Warriorz Women enter this fixture fresh off a commanding seven-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians Women. Facing a challenging target of 162, UPW-W's batting lineup chased it down comfortably, with Kiran Navgire leading the charge with a breezy 57-run innings. Captain Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, and Deepti Sharma also contributed valuable runs, securing UPW-W's first win of the season after two initial losses. (Blame Game In RCB Camp After First Defeat In WPL 2024, Captain Smriti Mandhana Says THIS)

Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch? Read below:

When will Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 match be played?

Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will be played on March 1 (Friday). (IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Anticipates Cameron Green's Impact In RCB Colors After Wellington Heroics)

Should we declare Gujarat Giants as our official team in WPL



They scored 233 runs in 40 overs and lost 16 wickets in between pic.twitter.com/jtZKBEVF6V TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 27, 2024

Where will Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 be played?

Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 match start?

Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will start at 7.30 PM IST.

How to watch Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 match live streaming in India?

Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 live telecast in India?

Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will be on Sports 18 Network in India.