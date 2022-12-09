topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
VENKATESH PRASAD

THIS former India pacer likely to become new chairman of selectors, BCCI looking for one T20 expert, READ MORE HERE

BCCI New Selection Committee – Venkatesh Prasad to be the New Chairman? Read more about the new set of selectors here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

THIS former India pacer likely to become new chairman of selectors, BCCI looking for one T20 expert, READ MORE HERE

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad could become the new chairman of selectors, replacing Chetan Sharma and Co, if some BCCI sources are to be believed. It is also being reported that BCCI is looking for a T20 specialist to be one of the selectors in the new selection committee. Prasad has played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India and has taken 290 international wickets as well. He is also the most experienced cricketer to have applied for the job, as per the report. And that is why he is the frontrunner to get the top post. 

It is to be noted that Indian cricket team has performed poorly in white-ball cricket in recent times, losing the Asia Cup 2022, the T20 World Cup 2022 and also underperforming in the white-ball series vs New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively. The Chetan Sharma and Co were fired from the job after a poor result in T20 World Cup and a set of selectors are being searched for since then. 

Also Read | BIG trouble for Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli as BCCI calls for REVIEW meeting, Hardik Pandya set to be new T20 captain

BCCI is looking for a team of selectors who can build a solid T20 national side as India seem to have still not cracked the code when it comes to this format. 

"The new selection committee will be finalized and announced before the end of this month. Venkatesh Prasad is one of the most experienced cricketer who has applied for the role. No formal discussions have happened but he is likely to get vote of confidence from all as new chairman”, a BCCI source was quoted as saying on InsideSport.

The same report also told that the brief given to to the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that included Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik is to pick selectors with a vision for rebuilding the team.

Live Tv

Venkatesh PrasadBCCI new chairman of selectorsBCCI Selection CommitteeBCCI new selection committeeVenkatesh Prasad new chairman of selectors

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!