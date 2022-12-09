THIS former India pacer likely to become new chairman of selectors, BCCI looking for one T20 expert, READ MORE HERE

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad could become the new chairman of selectors, replacing Chetan Sharma and Co, if some BCCI sources are to be believed. It is also being reported that BCCI is looking for a T20 specialist to be one of the selectors in the new selection committee. Prasad has played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India and has taken 290 international wickets as well. He is also the most experienced cricketer to have applied for the job, as per the report. And that is why he is the frontrunner to get the top post.

It is to be noted that Indian cricket team has performed poorly in white-ball cricket in recent times, losing the Asia Cup 2022, the T20 World Cup 2022 and also underperforming in the white-ball series vs New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively. The Chetan Sharma and Co were fired from the job after a poor result in T20 World Cup and a set of selectors are being searched for since then.

Also Read | BIG trouble for Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli as BCCI calls for REVIEW meeting, Hardik Pandya set to be new T20 captain

BCCI is looking for a team of selectors who can build a solid T20 national side as India seem to have still not cracked the code when it comes to this format.

_ _ "Rohit's courage with the bat was phenomenal."



Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in the 2_nd #BANvIND ODI. pic.twitter.com/sZecPgpp6u December 8, 2022

"The new selection committee will be finalized and announced before the end of this month. Venkatesh Prasad is one of the most experienced cricketer who has applied for the role. No formal discussions have happened but he is likely to get vote of confidence from all as new chairman”, a BCCI source was quoted as saying on InsideSport.

The same report also told that the brief given to to the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that included Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik is to pick selectors with a vision for rebuilding the team.