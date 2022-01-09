हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Virat Kohli charges highest amount per Instagram post among Indians - CHECK here!

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli might be going through a rough patch with bat in international cricket but he remains a hit on internet. 

Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter)
Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli might be going through a rough patch with bat in international cricket but he remains a hit on internet. 

As per Hopper's 2021 Instagram Rich List, Virat Kohli is the hottest property on Instagram, charging a whopping $ 680,000 per post. 

Sitting at the top of this list is Manchester United's Protugal strike Cristiano Ronaldo who charges $1,604,000. 

There are only two Indians in the top two list. One is Kohli and the other is actress Priyanka Chopra, who sits on the 27th place in the list. She charges $403,000 fees per Instagram post, says the report. 

Other athletes in the top 20 list are Lionel Messi, who charges $1,169,000 per Instagram post and sits on the seventh spot. Neymar Jr who charges $ 824,000. 

Virat Kohli is a sensation on Instagram, with following of 177 million. 

The 32-year-old is indeed the richest athlete in the country today. One can imagine his earnings only through his Instagram posts, leave alone the earnings through other advertisement deals. 

On the pitch, Kohli continues to fight a lone battle with the bad form. 

He had to skip the second Test against South Africa due to a back spasm but he will be back for the third Test at Cape Town

It has been more than two years since Virat scored a century in international cricket, his last ton coming in November of 2019 in a Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata. 

Hopefully, the Cape Town Test will see his return to good form and also India creating history, winning their first Test series in South Africa.

The third Test starts on January 11.  

