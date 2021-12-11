Cristiano Ronaldo's salary and what is his net worth? all details HERE

The man with the most goals in the history of football (801 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a powerful figure in terms of both sporting and financial, across the whole world.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left his English home Manchester United for a stellar run of 11 years with Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2009. After that, he left Madrid and joined the best club in Italy, Juventus where he stayed for three seasons and then returned to the Old Trafford, where he's clearly testing his limits at the age of 36.

Clearly, Ronaldo's numbers are phenomenal on the pitch but is he getting paid enough? or is he getting more than he deserves? Below are the details.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been the best player in whichever club(major) he has played in. Real Madrid, Juventus and now Manchester United, Ronaldo has been the highest-paid player in all these three clubs. As per Marca.com, currently, Cristiano Ronaldo earns £480,000 per week (4.8 Crore). Ronaldo has signed a contract till June 30, 2022, meaning he will receive a total amount of £58.5 million (587 Crore INR) this season.

FACT- Ronaldo took a pay cut to join his former club after leaving Juventus where he earned £500,000 a week.

PER WEEK - £480,000 and £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m) per year.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

According to the reports from Forbes, Ronaldo has made over 1 billion dollars from his career earning before taxes, becoming the first team-sport athlete in the world to reach that milestone. In 2021, Ronaldo is set to earn 125 million dollars. Ronaldo had a net worth of 500 million dollars according to news reports as of October 2021.