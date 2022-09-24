Virat Kohli opens up on viral 'crying' Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal PIC, says 'Nothing but respect for these 2'

Roger Federer retired from tennis after serving the sport for almost 24 years. His career came to an end with loss in Laver Cup in the doubles match vs Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Federer was partnered with spanish legend and his long-time rival Rafael Nadal in his last dance on the tennis court. After his final match, Federer broke down while giving the farewell speech. He thanked his fellow players, fans, family and wife Mirka for sticking with him in his journey. He had a special message for Mirka, on whom he said that she was not there, he would not be the player that he is today. Later, Mirka gave him a tight hug as well as his parents and children.

Nadal was a bundle of emotions during this whole time. He cried as much as retiring Federer. The picture of them went viral on the internet, leading to reactions from all quarters. Even former Indian captain and star batter Virat Kohli reacted on the Nadal and Federer crying picture. He wrote that Nadal's tears prove that Federer has done justice to the talen.

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2. @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal," wrote Virat Kohli on his social media accounts.

Take a look at the viral photo and Kohli's comments below.

Federer was epitome of greatness, both on and off the court. His greatness went beyond the tennis. Federer will be remembered for his grace, humility with which he played the sport over the years. There is no denying that his 1527 matches, 0 retirements and 20 Grand Slams are epic numbers but Federer's touch as a human will be his legacy. The way he carried himself on the court will be inpsiration for generations to come.