Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's place in India T20I squad not confirmed after T20 World Cup 2022, says report

Despite scoring his maiden T20I hundred vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli's future in this format is uncertain. That is because he is getting older and his place may soon be taken by a youngster. The same goes for spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is also on the other side of 30s. After the end of the T20 World Cup, irrespective of the result, Kohli and Jadeja might be discussed by the selectors. For 2 reasons: One, they are getting older and will get prone to injuries so playing all 3 formats might not be possible. Second, with 2023 ODI World Cup coming up soon, India will bank on these stars to deliver, so playing all formats may lead to earlt burnout.

This is what a BCCI source says. That a transition face will begin as soon as T20 World Cup comes to an end in November.

"See, it’s nothing new. After every big event, there is a transition period. After last year’s World Cup, Shami was transitioned to focus on the two formats. Virat isn’t getting any younger. With the number of matches we play, he has to be managed as well. And we feel there needs to be a change. For Jadeja, the sheer number of injuries is a concern. We will discuss the transition plans after the World Cup," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

The same BCCI source also told that as far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he will be leading the team till the 2023 World Cup in India.

"We made it clear when he took over captaincy of all three formats that he will be in charge till the 2023 World Cup. After that, we will have a discussion. We have to understand that he is close to 36 and leading India in all three formats besides Mumbai will be difficult for him. For Virat, if there is no intimation from him on stepping down, we have to have a hard talk. But obviously, it will be decided only after the T20 World Cup. Despite the Asia Cup exit, we are confident in our core group," the official said.

After the disastrous Asia Cup 2022 campaign, India will meet Australia in 3 T20Is before South Africa come touring India in September-October for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs each.