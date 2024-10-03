Virat Kohli Talks In Bengali With BAN Star Mehidy Hasan, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

The former India cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted talking in Bengali while receiving a bat from Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan. A video of the same has been doing rounds on social media where India’s star batter was seen speaking Bengali.

After the Indian team won the Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan was spotted catching up with Virat Kohli. While talking, Virat lauded the bats made by Mehidy's company and spoke fluent Bengali.

Virat Kohli, said, "MKS bat, Khoob Bhalo Achchi" (MKS bat, it is very good)".

"Very good bat, keep doing the good work. You make very good-quality bats. Continue this work and provide cricketers with quality bats," Kohli said in the video.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan gifted a bat to the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also. Mehidy Hasan started a bat company called 'MKS Sports' alongside Imrul Kayes and his other friends.

"I am with Rohit bhai and I gifted him a bat from my company. I always wished to give him a bat and so I am very happy," said Mehidy.

"I've known Mehidy for a long time. He is a very good cricketer, and I am proud of him for starting his own bat company with some friends. I wish him all the best; may God grant him success. I hope this company rises above the rest," Rohit said.

Talking about the recently passed second Test between India and Bangladesh, Mehidy dismissed Rohit Sharma during the game in Kanpur. But then, the Indian team won the game by seven wickets. Now, both teams will face each other in a T20I series, starting October 6 in Gwalior.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.