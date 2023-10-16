trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676189
Is Virat Kohli The Main Reason Behind Cricket's Inclusion In Los Angeles Olympics 2028? Oraginiser's Statement On India Star Goes Viral - Watch

Cricket's inclusion in the Olympics brings forth the promise of expanding the sport's global reach, reaching new heights of popularity.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a historic move, cricket is set to make a spectacular return to the Olympic Games after more than a century. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially ratified the inclusion of cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, marking the sport's comeback to the world's grandest sporting stage. The last time cricket was part of the Olympics was way back in 1900, and now it is set to grace the XXXIV Olympiad with both men's and women's T20 cricket events.

Also Read: Top 10 Biggest Upsets In History Of ICC ODI World Cups- In Pics

The Virat Kohli Factor

One name that prominently shines in the spotlight with this historic announcement is none other than Virat Kohli. The Los Angeles Olympics organisers have showered praise on the Indian cricket superstar, hailing him as a global phenomenon. According to their statement, Kohli boasts a staggering 340 million social media followers, a feat that places him as the third most-followed athlete in the world. What's even more impressive is that he has outshone the combined social media following of legendary athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods.

A Win-Win Situation

The decision to include cricket in the Olympic Games has been met with widespread excitement and enthusiasm from both the cricketing community and sports enthusiasts worldwide. The International Cricket Council (ICC) played a pivotal role in championing the cause of cricket's inclusion, and their efforts have finally paid off.

Greg Barclay, ICC Chairman, expressed his delight at the news. He described the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics as a dream come true for both players and fans, noting that it opens doors to countless new Olympic enthusiasts across the globe. He also highlighted the symbolism of this momentous decision being confirmed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Mumbai, making it all the more special.

The Virat Kohli Effect, mentioned by Niccolo Campriani, the director of the LA Local Organising Committee, cannot be understated. With Kohli's colossal social media following and influence, cricket at the Olympics becomes an unparalleled opportunity to engage new audiences, especially the youth. Campriani stressed that this decision is a win-win situation for both cricket and the Olympics, providing a platform to connect with previously untapped communities of athletes and fans.

Cricket's inclusion in the Olympics brings forth the promise of expanding the sport's global reach, reaching new heights of popularity. The game's fast-paced and action-packed T20 format is expected to be a hit with younger audiences, further solidifying cricket's status as a sport for all generations.

