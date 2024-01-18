In what can only be described as one of the most exhilarating T20 International clashes in history, India emerged victorious against Afghanistan in the 3rd T20 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday (January 17). The match, which extended into two super overs, saw Rohit Sharma's India securing a historic series win in a nail-biting encounter. The driving force behind India's triumph were the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Rohit Sharma's blazing century set the stage, while Ravi Bishnoi's brilliance during the Super Over sealed the deal for India.

Virat Kohli's Sensational Fielding Turns the Tide

However, one of the defining moments of the match was Virat Kohli's sensational catch on the boundary line during the 17th over. Facing Washington Sundar's delivery, Karim Jannat seemed destined to hit a boundary, but Kohli's extraordinary fielding skills came to the fore. The 35-year-old leaped with agility, intercepting the ball and preventing a potential six by skillfully throwing it back into the field.

Kohli Earns Fielder Of The Series Medal

Virat Kohli's outstanding fielding effort not only contributed significantly to India's success but also earned him the coveted Fielder Of The Series Medal. This tradition of awarding the best fielder with a medal was initiated in the ODI World Cup and has now become a symbol of excellence in the field.

Virat Kohli's T20I Comeback

Making his T20I comeback after a 14-month hiatus, Virat Kohli showcased his prowess not only in the field but also with the bat. Having missed the series opener due to personal reasons, Kohli played a crucial 29-run innings in the 2nd T20I. Unfortunately, in the final T20I, he faced a rare setback, being dismissed for a golden duck, marking his first-ever golden duck in T20 Internationals.

"Best Fielder" Award for Kohli

After the Indian cricket team's resounding 3-0 series win against Afghanistan, fielding coach T Dilip announced Virat Kohli as the winner of the "Best Fielder" award. This accolade comes as a recognition of Kohli's inspiring performances in the field during the series.

Award Ceremony Highlights

The award ceremony, captured in a viral video, showcases the moment when T Dilip awarded Virat Kohli the "Best Fielder" medal. The video, shared on the official Instagram account of the Indian cricket team, reflects the team's celebration and recognition of Kohli's exceptional fielding contributions.