Former India opener Virender Sehwag was never known to take a backward step during his cricketing career on the field. The swashbuckling batter always loves to play on the front foot, even on social media these days.

Sehwag on Thursday (August 11) took Twitter by storm when he trolled Pakistan far-right political analyst Zaid Hamid brutally for confusing former India pacer Ashish Nehra with Indian javelin star and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Hamid had tweeted praise for Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal-winning Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem but claimed that he beat Ashish Nehra! Sehwag posted the cutout of Zaid Hamid’s tweet and wrote: “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill.”

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z August 11, 2022

The fact is Arshad from Pakistan won gold in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where he breached the 90-metre mark and became the first Asian to do so. His Indian rival Neeraj Chopra did not participate in the men’s javelin event due to an injury. The Indian won gold in Tokyo Olympics last year where he defeated the Pakistani and also defeated him in World Athletics Championships last month where he won silver.

While Arshad Nadeem’s performance at the CWG 2022 was impressive, Indian star Neeraj Chopra wasn’t shy about praising his Pakistani counterpart. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist was not there but he sent a congratulatory message for the Pakistani, who is also a good friend of his.

On Nadeem’s Instagram post, Neeraj posted a comment: “Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best.”

Off the ground, Neeraj and Nadeem remain good friends and compete with highest respect for each other. Neeraj had clinched the gold at Asian Games 2018 and Nadeem was the bronze medallist.