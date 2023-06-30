VVS Laxman To Coach India's Second-String Team At Asian Games 2023: Reports

India is gearing up for their participation in the Asian Games 2023, which will mark the return of cricket to the multi-sporting event after a gap of 9 years. In the previous editions of the Asian Games held in 2010 and 2014, India did not send a team for cricket. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now agreed to send both the men's and women's teams to the upcoming tournament in Hangzhou, China, scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

Due to the clash of dates with the ODI World Cup 2023, which commences on October 5, it is reported that a second-string squad will be sent for the Asian Games. Consequently, the current head coach, Rahul Dravid, will not be accompanying the team to China. Recent reports suggest that VVS Laxman, the former Indian batting legend and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief, will take charge as the head coach for Team India during the tournament. Laxman previously assumed the role of interim head coach when Rahul Dravid contracted COVID-19 during the Asia Cup 2022, and he also coached the team for a two-match series against Ireland.

With Rahul Dravid's contract expiring after the ODI World Cup, a gold medal in the Asian Games could serve as a strong endorsement for VVS Laxman to potentially become the next coach of the Indian team. The report also indicates that Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be appointed as the captain for the side. This decision implies that Dhawan will not be considered for a spot in the squad for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As a seasoned left-handed opening batsman, Dhawan has previously led the Indian team to series victories in both ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2021, as well as in an away ODI series against West Indies.

The participation of India in the Asian Games 2023 presents an exciting opportunity for cricket enthusiasts, as the sport returns to the prestigious event. The appointment of VVS Laxman as the head coach and the potential captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan further add to the anticipation surrounding India's campaign. It remains to be seen how the Indian cricket team performs in the Asian Games and how this impacts the future of coaching and leadership within the team.