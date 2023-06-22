WATCH: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Ditches Bike For Mini Cooper On A Drive Around Ranchi

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni loves to take his bike around Ranchi whenever he is back in his hometown. But on a rare occasion this week, Dhoni was seen driving a classic Mini Cooper car on the roads of Ranchi.

Dhoni was spotted driving a classic Mini Cooper, which was introduced in 1959, in Ranchi in Jharkhand. A video of him driving an iconic car also went viral on the internet, originally shared by a Youtuber named Suraj Khatri Vlogs. In the video, MS Dhoni was seen coming in his vintage red color Mini Cooper, which back then created a storm in the market through its futuristic design, features and road appearance.

WATCH MS Dhoni driving a Mini Cooper in Ranchi HERE…

In the clip, the CSK skipper was seen with a face mask, rolled down the car’s window, and waved at his fans while driving the car. A closer look at the car shows that it is vintage masterpiece by Mini, which is hard to spot these days on roads, has been maintained nicely by a right-handed wicket-keeper-batsman.

Dhoni is a big aficionado of vintage cars. On his 11th wedding anniversary, Dhoni gifted wife Sakshi Dhoni a vintage Volkwagen Beetle back in 2021.

In an Instagram Story back then Sakshi posted a vintage blue and grey car with the caption, “Thank you for the anniversary gift!”. Notably, MS Dhoni and Sakshi got married on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun and today they completed 11 years of togetherness.

The vintage model of the Mini Cooper was then launched with multiple engine options including 998cc, 1275cc, and 848cc. The lightweight car was best known for providing quick acceleration and agile maneuverability. The front-wheel drive model with a short wheelbase made it quite popular among all car enthusiasts in the 90s era.

The car was designed for customers who were having a lot of travel in the city as well as the rural roads then. Despite having a clever design and futuristic approach, the vehicle used to provide great comfort to both driver and the passenger.

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title win in IPL 2023 season last month. After the Indian Premier League season, Dhoni got a knee operation earlier this month in Mumbai.