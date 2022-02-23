WATCH: Indian women's cricket team wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh idolises MS Dhoni

Richa Ghosh, wicketkeeper in Indian women's cricket team, entered history books when she smashed fifty off just 26 balls in the fourth ODI against New Zealand.

Despite her quickfire knock, India could not win the match but Ghosh's efforts was praise by everyone. her innings included 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Speaking to Mithali Raj at BCCI Women's Twitter channel, Ghosh spoke of how she felt after completing the fifty.

"The feeling is unique. First fifty for me. Last time, I got out in Australia on 44. So it felt good," Ghosh told her captain.

Raj then threw another question at Ghosh that who she idolises.

Ghosh said that she idolises two men. His father, who introduced cricket to her and the former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who she grew up watching hit sixes and fours, on TV.

She said, "I used to follow my father when I was a kid. I did my training with father only when I started off in cricket. When I started watching cricket, I saw Dhoni and his power hitting and he came my idol."

Watch the video here:

She raced to a record half-century in the 4th WODI against New Zealand & has now won high praise from #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 _ _ Here's @13richaghosh speaking on her remarkable feat ahead of the 5th #NZWvINDW WODI __ https://t.co/ARYVfRsAUt pic.twitter.com/jFdVE20KyI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2022

India have failed to open account in New Zealand so far, losing all matches. They have lost four ODIs after losing the Only T20I. They will hope to sign off on good note with win in fifth and last ODI.