हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

WATCH: Indian women's cricket team wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh idolises MS Dhoni

Richa Ghosh, wicketkeeper in Indian women's cricket team, entered history books when she smashed fifty off just 26 balls in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. 

WATCH: Indian women&#039;s cricket team wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh idolises MS Dhoni
(Source: Twitter)

Richa Ghosh, wicketkeeper in Indian women's cricket team, entered history books when she smashed fifty off just 26 balls in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. 

Despite her quickfire knock, India could not win the match but Ghosh's efforts was praise by everyone. her innings included 4 fours and 4 sixes. 

Speaking to Mithali Raj at BCCI Women's Twitter channel, Ghosh spoke of how she felt after completing the fifty. 

"The feeling is unique. First fifty for me. Last time, I got out in Australia on 44. So it felt good," Ghosh told her captain. 

Raj then threw another question at Ghosh that who she idolises. 

Ghosh said that she idolises two men. His father, who introduced cricket to her and the former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who she grew up watching hit sixes and fours, on TV. 

She said, "I used to follow my father when I was a kid. I did my training with father only when I started off in cricket. When I started watching cricket, I saw Dhoni and his power hitting and he came my idol."

Watch the video here:

India have failed to open account in New Zealand so far, losing all matches. They have lost four ODIs after losing the Only T20I. They will hope to sign off on good note with win in fifth and last ODI.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketMS DhoniRicha GhoshMithali RajIndia Women vs New Zealand WomenInd vs NZ
Next
Story

Rahul Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Wriddhiman Saha, says former selector

Must Watch

PT1H28M10S

Taal Thok Ke: Is arrest of Nawab Malik politically motivated?