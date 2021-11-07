WATCH: Liam Livingstone smashes 112m six off Kagiso Rabada to register longest hit in T20 World Cup 2021

Liam Livingstone was struggling for runs at the ongoing T20 World Cup but one innings brought him his touch back. Kagiso Rabada's 15th over of the innings against England on Saturday was that moment when Livingstone kept on getting the deliveries in his slot and he kept on hitting them out of the park.

Rabada was hit for three back-to-back sixes by Livingstone and one of them was a massive hit, a 112m one to be precise.

It is also the longest six hit in the tournament so far and expectedly it came off the bat of Livingstone, one of the powerful hitters of the cricket ball playing in this tournament.

It was the first ball of the over, right in the slot and Livingstone pulled it over the cow corner for a massive six. He did not stop there. Rabada made the same error, pitched it again on the length Livingstone likes, right under his bat and this was sent over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. That shot ended South Africa's chance to finish in last-four as well.

However, Livingstone was still not finished. The next ball was pitched up a little fuller and the right-handed batter went this time straight down the ground to complete three sixes in a row.

It was a sight to behold, as in matter of three balls, just before the semi-finals, Livingstone announced his big arrival.

Rabada was expensive on Saturday but he also bowled a crucial last over to help South Africa win the game by ten runs, picking up a hattrick in the process.

Despite winning four out of five games, South Africa was could not make it to the semis. England topped the group while Australia are the second team from the group to go through.