Watch: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again After Signing Autograph On Bike

Chennai Super Kings and former India captain MS Dhoni has won many hearts with his humble gesture towards fans, and once again he showed up in a video that is going viral at the moment. MS who is a lover of bikes himself was seen giving an autograph on the fuel tank of a fan's bike in a video on social media. Dashing his vintage look with long hair, Dhoni made his fans smile once again after a video posted on platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) was posted by a user.

Watch the video here:

Thala Dhoni Makes a Lucky Fan's Day by Giving Autograph on his bike #MSDhoni | #WhistlePodu | #Dhoni

via Lakshman pic.twitter.com/dhixWZLOkv — Saravanan Hari ‏ (@CricSuperFan) September 15, 2023

"Thala Dhoni makes a lucky fan's day by giving autograph on his bike," read the post's caption.

Dhoni looked impressed with the fan's bike as he was seen taking a close look at it after giving an autograph on his bike.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to auction two seats where the ball landed at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni struck the ICC World Cup 2011 winning six to clinch the title.

Ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup which is set to be played in India, the MCA will auction the two seats and the funds collected from this auction will be utilised to provide scholarships to emerging players.

Dhoni's six in the 49th over crowned India the World Cup champions for only the second time in their history. The shot was a reflection of a successful home campaign, and was marked by Ravi Shastri’s momentous words from the commentary box which echoed in the entire stadium, "Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lifts the World Cup after 28 years and the party starts in the dressing room."

India will look to replicate the success of the 2011 World Cup on their home soil once again as the mega tournament commences on October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on November 19.

India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. Ten teams will feature in the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues.

The event will see 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots were decided by the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands grabbed the two final spots in the tournament.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be in Ahmedabad. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. (With ANI inputs)