Amid Babar Azam Vs Shaheen Afridi Feud, Shahid Afridi Says 'Communication Was Broken' When He Was PCB Chief Selector

After the reports of alleged feud between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made a big statement. Pakistan were knocked out of Asia Cup 2023 after losing the last match of Super 4 to Sri Lanka in what was a last-ball thriller. As per reports in Pakistani media, Babar and Shaheen had an arguement in the dressing room. It all started with Babar asking players to play responsibly. This statement allegedly did not go down well with Shaheen, who asked his captain to appreciate those who are doing well. Babar, to this, allegdly said that he knows who is doing well and who is not. It was then that wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan intervened to calm things down.

Shahid Afridi, who is father-in-law of Shaheen, has advised Babar to seek help of team director and coach to improve his captaincy. "We are going to World Cup. All the seniors, including head coach, Mickey, have to talk to him [Babar Azam]. Make him strong. Don't fear from making tough decisions. Don't worry about losses. Either you win, or you learn," Shahid told Samaa TV.

Shahid Afridi "I came in as chief selector for a month. There were so many problems. The captain had one choice, coach had other choices. Both were giving me different reports, whilst players were giving me different reports altogether. The communication was so broke" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 16, 2023

Shahid further said hat Babar is leading from last three years and he should sort out any matter by reaching out to seniors in the dressing room. "My issue is, you've been leading the side for 3 years. Come on. There are professionals around you. Talk to them and improve your captaincy. You're a big player, but you would want people to also remember you as captain."

Shahid has also made a statement that was a little shocking for the Pakistan fans. As per him, during his short stay as chief selector at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the communication was broken between the head coach and captain.

Pakistan have no more assignments after the Asia Cup. They are likely to come to India by September 25 and play warm-ups before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins. Pakistan have received another blow as they are likely to go to World Cup without Naseem Shah, who injured his bowling shoulder during Asia Cup 2023.