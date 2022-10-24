WATCH: Rishabh Pant's PRICELESS reaction to Urvashi Rautela chants during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022

Sunday October 23 was a feast of eyes for cricket fans around the globe and present at the MCG, who witnessed one of the greatest rivalries clashing in an extremely nail-biting contest. Team India got off to a good start when pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream delivery to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the starting. However, during the initial couple of overs - Rishabh Pant - who was not included in the playing eleven caught some attention of the fans near him or we should say the fans also tried to catch his attention by chanting name of celebrity Urvashi Rautela.

As the fans near the boundary rope chanted 'Urvashi, Urvashi', Pant kept his cool for a while and did not react. However, moments later he was seen saying but it is not clear what he said.

Soon after a video clip of Rautela's old interview where she mentioned a certain person named "RP" waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. Pant uploaded an Instagram story saying, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai," and since then the story between Pant and Urvashi has been taking headlines.

Coming to the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash, Virat Kohli turned back the clock on Sunday night when he smashed 82 off 53 balls that included 6 boundaries amd 4 six. But you don't really care about the score here. It was his impact that mattered. Kohli batted through and went unbeaten to take the side home with four wickets in hand. This game lived up to the billing of an India vs Pakistan clash. Kohli was very emotional in the end when he spoke to Ravi Shastri, the presenter. He said that he was at loss of words. He then chose a few to speak and said that this was his best innings ever in T20Is.