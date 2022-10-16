'Guess karo hum kaha hai?', Meme fest begins as Urvashi Rautela drops another pic from Australia, check HERE

Seems like the story of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and celebrity Urvashi Rautela will never end. In the latest update, the actress who's coincidently in Australia where the T20 World Cup 2022 is taking place dropped a couple of pictures on her official Instagram handle. The caption said, "What a Perth-fect day!" and that is what caught the attention of the netizens. Soon after the upload, comments with Rishabh Pant memes and what not.

On Twitter, one fan even wrote, "Find someone who follows you like Urvashi Rautela follows Rishabh Pant."

Checkout the post and trolls below...

Find yourself someone who'll chase you as Urvashi Rautela has been chasing Rishabh Pant — Sahil Sarkate (@SarcasticSahil6) October 16, 2022

Rishabh pant Urvashi s peecha chudaney k liye mota hota ja rha — Abhishek Pal (@Abhishe88170554) October 15, 2022

At 1:07 seems like Pant have seen all the Urvashi Rautela Reels on Instagram https://t.co/23kgf5WIoG — mahi︎ (@TheJinxyyyy) October 15, 2022

Real reason why #UrvashiRautela is going to Australia pic.twitter.com/bh2ET0tHj6 — Dhruv arora (@Dhruvaroraaaa) October 9, 2022

What is the controversy between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant?

Soon after a video clip of Rautela's old interview where she mentioned a certain person named "RP" waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby.

Pant uploaded an Instagram story saying, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Hitting back at him, Urvashi wrote: "Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi Munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darlings tere liye liye @Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChtobhaiyaa #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofsilentgirl."

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time but neither made it public. The duo has been indirectly taking digs at each other and making headlines for their alleged war of words on social media.

Pant is also in Australia but for different reasons as India are set to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. It will be interesting to see whether the young left-hander is given a chance ahead of Dinesh Karthik, who was the first-choice wicketkeeper of Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup 2022.