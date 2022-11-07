WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s FAN tackled by security at the MCG in the T20 World Cup 2022 match vs Zimbabwe, fined THIS huge amount

Team India completed their Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 with another imposing win over Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 6). Rohit Sharma’s side topped Super 12 Group 2 with that win and will take England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).

During the match at the MCG, a young Indian fan invaded the field and security at the MCG had to enter the playing arena as he wished to meet Rohit Sharma. The youngster was tackled by the security and spotted in tears as he got close to the Indian captain but did not get to talk to him for a long period as the security personnel escorted him out of the stadium.

WATCH a fan getting tackled by security during the India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 here…

The boy was detained by the security present at the MCG and was eventually fined Rs 6.5 lakh for running on to the field in the middle of the match. Following his side’s 71-run victory over Zimbabwe in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that it will be important to adjust to conditions as quickly as possible ahead of their semifinal clash against England at Adelaide on Thursday.

“It was a good all-round performance, something that we were looking for. Before the game, we were qualified but it was important to come out and play the way we wanted to play. The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We have played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it will be a great contest. We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do. It is going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly,” Rohit Sharma said after the match in Melbourne.

