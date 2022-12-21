WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan opens up ahead of IPL 2023 auction and season for Kolkata Knight Riders

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is just around the corner but before that we have a final auction ahead of the upcoming blockbuster tournament. As all the teams get set with their plans following the December 23 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner, Shah Rukh Khan was talking with Robin Uthappa about the happiness and depression of his team's results.

Checkout the video below...

"I get inspired by KKR matches, sometimes depressed also (he said with a laugh). Gyaan toh de sakte h hum but it is true that after losing you don't feel good," said SRK in the video above.

All details of KKR ahead the mini-auction below

Players retained: 14

Overseas players retained: 5

Money spent: Rs. 87.95 crore

Purse left: Rs. 7.05 crore

Available slots: 11

Overseas slots left: 3

KKR retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

KKR players traded-in ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson

KKR released players ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Pat Cummins (INR 7.25 crore), Sam Billings (INR 2 crore), Aman Khan (INR 20 lakh), Shivam Mavi (INR 7.25 crore), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1 crore), Chamika Karunaratne (INR 50 lakh), Aaron Finch (INR 1.5 crore), Alex Hales (INR 1.5 crore), Abhijeet Tomar (INR 40 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (INR 1 crore), Ashok Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Baba Indrajith (INR 20 lakh), Pratham Singh (INR 20 lakh), Ramesh Kumar (INR 20 lakh), Rasikh Salam (INR 20 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (INR 20 lakh)