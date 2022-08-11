WATCH: Will Smeed hits first-ever hundred in England's The Hundred tournament

England's 20-year-old batsman Will Smeed created history on Wednesday by becoming the first player ever to score a century in 'The Hundred'. Will achieved the feat representing Birmingham Phoenix against Southern Brave at Edgbaston. Will smashed the opposition bowling lineup all-round the park to bring his ton in just 49 balls. With Will's explosive knock Birmingham posted a strong first innings total of 176 runs in just 100 balls. His team later bowled out Southern Brave on 123.

After becoming the first cricketer to smash a century in 'The Hundred', Will said that T20s are a strange format and he is happy that he could achieve this feat. "Yeah obviously was a great feeling. Edgbaston is always known for its crowd. It is a learning lesson that you don't need to hit every ball out of the park. T20s are a strange format. I think this was a great performance. Hopefully, we can get on a roll from here," said Smeed in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Coming back to the match, Birmingham were asked to bat first after losing the toss. However, the decision backfired for Southern as riding on Smeed's century Birmingham posted 176/4 in the first innings. For Southern, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, and James Fuller scalped one wicket each. But Will dominated every bowler in the Southern bowling lineup. In the second innings, Phoenix were on top of their game as they kept on taking wickets at regular intervals. Southern were never into the chase. Kane Richardson was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped three wickets. In the end, Southern were bundled out at 123. Phoenix claimed the match by 53 runs.