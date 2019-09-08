close

Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite's bowling action under review again

West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the side's second Test against India at Sabina Park in Kingston that ended on Monday.

The Match Officials’ Report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of the 26-year-old’s bowling action during the course of the match.

Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had earlier been reported for a suspect bowling action in August 2017 but was cleared following an independent assessment.

With Brathwaite being reported again, he will be required to submit to further testing by September 14. He is, however, permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

West Indies went on to suffer a crushing 257-run defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli-led side in the second match to lose the two-match Test series by 2-0. 

Tags:
Kraigg BrathwaiteWest IndiesIndiaTestKingston
