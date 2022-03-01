West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran smashes 37-ball century in Trinidad T10 Blast, Watch

In-form West Indies batter and wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran smashed a whirlwind century for the Leatherback Giants in the ongoing Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday (February 28). Pooran smashed a 37-ball century in a 10-overs-a-side match to take the Giants to a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Chasing 129 to win in 10 overs against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Pooran’s blast ensured that the Giants strolled to a comfortable win with 9 balls to spare. Kamil Pooran remained unbeaten at the other end with Nicholas on 20 off 11 balls.

Giants skipper Nicholas Pooran’s century was studded with 10 massive sixes and six fours and came with a strike-rate of 272.97. Batting first, the Scorchers posted 128/3 in 10 overs.

Watch highlights of Nicholas Pooran’s 37-ball century here…

Scorchers opener Tino Webster top-scored with 54 off 26 balls with five sixes and four fours. Ewart Nicholson remained unbeaten on 42 off 16 balls with four sixes and three fours to be the next highest scorer.

Pooran’s effort ensured that this was the Giants’ first win of the tournament after three matches. They are currently fourth on the points table with 2 points from 3 matches. While the Scorchers are yet to win a single match and are right at the bottom of the table after three matches.

Earlier, Pooran was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Pooran turned out for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.

Brief scores:

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 128/3 in 10 overs (Tion Webster 54, Ewart Nicholson 42 n.o., Terence Hinds 1/26) lost to Leatherback Giants 131/1 in 8.3 ovs (Nicholas Pooran 101 not out)