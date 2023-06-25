When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool On Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Reveals Former India Captain's Dressing Room Talk

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, renowned for his cool and composed nature on and off the field, has led the team to numerous milestones during his captaincy tenure. Dhoni shares a strong bond with team batsman Virat Kohli, and together they have achieved many victories for the country.

In August 2020, MS Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket, marking the end of an era. His last appearance on the international stage was in the highly significant Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. It was a match filled with intense emotions and expectations, but unfortunately, it ended in defeat for the Indian team. With Dhoni's departure from the captaincy, the reins were handed over to the talented Virat Kohli, who took on the responsibility of leading the Indian team forward.

Has MS Dhoni ever expressed anger towards Virat Kohli? Ishant Sharma sheds light on this question. Despite his calm demeanour, former Team India captain MS Dhoni has had moments where he expressed his frustration towards his teammates. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma revealed that even Virat Kohli has been on the receiving end of Dhoni's anger. Ishant Sharma recently had a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel TRS Clips Hindi, where he discussed various incidents that occurred within the dressing room. He also shared an incident involving MS Dhoni venting his frustration towards Virat Kohli.

Ishant stated: "The Test match against Australia had reached a deadlock, and Cheeku (Virat Kohli) got out. We were playing Shikhar Dhawan's first match, and in the second innings, the Test match became challenging. We managed to win, but it got stuck in the second innings. Shikhar couldn't bat due to a thumb fracture. Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) said to Cheeku after the match, 'When you know we have a shortage of batsmen, why did you attempt that shot?' He didn't get angry, but his words made Virat realize."

Currently, MS Dhoni exclusively participates in the Indian Premier League, representing the Chennai Super Kings. He recently led his team to victory in the 16th edition of the IPL, defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final. This victory marked CSK's fifth IPL title, equalling the record set by the Mumbai Indians as the most successful teams in the tournament.