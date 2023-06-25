1983 World Cup Champions Set To Inspire Team India With 'Jeetenge Hum' Campaign Before ODI World Cup

It has been more than ten years since the Indian team last won an ICC trophy, and the upcoming home World Cup has generated anticipation and high expectations from billions of supporters. To boost Team India's morale, the 1983 World Cup champions have joined forces.

The veterans, who achieved India's first-ever World Cup victory four decades ago, have partnered with the Adani group for the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign leading up to the World Cup. On Adani Day, the players from the triumphant 1983 squad were honoured in Ahmedabad and enlisted for a mission to inspire the current team.

Honoured by the presence of the Heroes of India's 1983 World Cup triumph on Adani Day. Their grit and resilience inspired an entire generation of Indians to think big. Privileged to join them in wishing our team victory at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. #JeetengeHum pic.twitter.com/bUTEQJCNOD — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 24, 2023

"Cricket is a unifying force in our country, evoking a wide range of emotions. Legends are not born; they are forged through resilience and perseverance. Team India must possess these qualities, which led us to triumph in the 1983 World Cup."

"With the hope of witnessing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in sending our best wishes to the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup using #JeetengeHum," stated Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Kapil Dev, cricketing legend and captain of the 1983 winning squad, expressed, "We are honoured to partner with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign represents the excitement and indomitable spirit that drove us to victory in 1983."

"In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is crucial for the team to cultivate a collective mindset centred around wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. True success lies not only in the outcome but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence," he added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, "Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to reclaim the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to make history!"

The program witnessed a captivating moment as the 1982 World Cup champions received a warm reception from the Adani group and were honoured for the completion of the 40th anniversary of their World Cup triumph.