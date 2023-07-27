Who Is India's 251st ODI Debutant? Son Of A Taxi Driver, Sourav Ganguly Had A Major Role To Play In His Career

India pacer Mukesh Kumar became India's 251st ODI debutant on Thursday (July 27) in the first match vs West Indies. Rohit Sharma named his in the playing XI of the first ODI vs WI, which makes him the 251st player from India to feature in an ODI. He has got the chance to make his debut because ace pacer Mohammed Siraj returned to India after he felt some discomfort in his body while bowling. BCCI's medical team advised him to take some rest, in this World Cup year.

Siraj's loss is Mukesh's gain. Mukesh has worked hard to see this day. He recently made his Test debut too, picking a total of 3 wickets. He would want a similar or better show on the ODI debut.

cre Trending Stories

Mukesh comes from a humble background. He is son of a taxi driver and comes from a small town in Bihar, named Gopalganj. The name is this small town must have sounded familiar to the readers. This is the same Gopalganj from where popular Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi comes from. Mukesh spent his growing up years in Gopalganj only, till 2010. His father was a taxi driver in Kolkata and sent money home to ensure his studies and cricket were not affected. In 2012, Mukesh was called to Kolkata by his father after the cricketer completed his B.com.

News from Barbados - Mukesh Kumar is all set to make his ODI debut for #TeamIndia __#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TfbHMnv7in — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2023

Mukesh's cricket career in Kolkata started at Kalighat club. Not to forget, here, former India captain Sourav Ganguly helped him with a place to stay at Eden Gardens. Mukesh, in an interview to PTI, had said that it was Ganguly who arranged is stay at the iconic cricket ground.

“I had come through the ranks having played Buchi Babu and then waited for my turn. The endeavor would be to keep working hard,” said that 28-year-old pacer.

Mukesh has produced remarkable performance in domestic cricket, picking 149 wickets in 39 matches. He has also played 24 List A games taking 26 wickets and 33 T20 games taking 32 wickets. Mukesh lost his father during the 2019-20 final of Ranji Trophy. It was tough for him to focus on cricket but that's the hardship he had to go through. His father died of brain hemorrhage.

Mukesh Kumar became a millionaire when Delhi Capitals bought his services at the IPL auction 2023. He was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 5.5 crore.