Shaheen Shah Afridi's knee injury ruling him out of Asia Cup 2022 has started a new debate in Pakistan. That which bowler should not replace the pace sensation. Shaheen, who is clearly Pakistan's best fast bowler across formats, will be tough to replace, especially in a multi-nation tournament like Asia Cup 2022 but some fans believe that there should be a like-for-like replacement. A left-arm pacer should be replaced by a left-arm pacer only and many are forwarding names of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir to selectors on Twitter. There are others who feel Hasan Ali, who was not a part of the squad earlier, will become an automatic pick in the squad as he is the next in line. Mir Hamza, again a left-arm pacer, and Zaman Khan's name have also been thrown on the table.

Take a look at the reactions of Pakistan fans as they are confused who to pick for the Asia Cup 2022. However, the last call will be with the national selectors of the Pakistan men's cricket team.

Pakistan cannot deprive themselves from a left arm fast bowler in AsiaCup 2022. Mir Hamza can be considered as a major option to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi. Mir has experience and knows the art of swinging the new ball as well. Mir Hamza can become a surprise card in AsiaCup! August 20, 2022

Hassan Ali is Likely To Replace Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup Squad.

(Source - Cricket Pakistan) — Maham Fatima (@Maham0fficial_2) August 20, 2022

#Amir Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia cup. Now Muhammad Amir is the perfect replacement pls bring him back ____#Amir#AsiaCup2022#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/tFDCeanbIq pic.twitter.com/4zXFLd115P — Zafar Ullah (@Az365865724) August 20, 2022

Who should replace Shaheen Shah Afridi for #AsiaCup2022? — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) August 20, 2022

Amir and Riaz are one of the most unlikeliest selections as they are not on selectors' radar anymore. Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza could be the two bowlers the selectors pick between, knowing their recent exploits.

In absence of Shaheen, onus to perform will drop on the likes of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Babar Azam will be banking on them to ensure Shaheen's absence is not felt during the Asia Cup 2022, that kickstarts on August 27. Both Rauf and Naseem are having a good time vs Netherlands, picking wickets in abundance and this good form is needed ahead of theall-important Asia Cup clash vs India. Pakistan are expected to meet India not just once but thrice in the tournament. Firstly, at the group stage then in the Super 4 and if all things go well for both the countries, then in the final as well.

