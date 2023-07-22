Why Is India Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Series Being Shared? Check Reason Here

The 3-match ODI series between India women and Bangladesh women had to shared in the end after the 3rd and final match of the series ended up as a tie between the two sides. After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first putting up a target of 226 runs for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to clinch the series with a win.

After the two matches, the series was tied up at 1-1 with India winning one and Bangladesh winning one via DLS method. The first match was won by Bangladesh by 40 runs after rain forced the game to be a 44 overs match per side. In the second game, India registered a comfortable win by 108 at the same venue.

In the third ODI, India Women were bowled out for 225 as Bangladesh Women fought back to tie the third One-Day International on Saturday.

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line. But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind for six with the Indian batters expressing their displeasure over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India's chase after Fargana Hoque struck the first-ever ODI ton for Bangladesh Women.

Hoque's 160-ball 107 (7x4s) powered Bangladesh Women to a respectable 225/4 in 50 overs. Shamima Sultana chipped in with 52 (78 balls, 5x4s).

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early but fifties from Mandhana and Deol resurrected their chase.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Women 225/4 in 50 overs (Shamima Sultana 52, Fagana Hoque 107; Sneh Rana 2/45) tie with India Women 225 in 49.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Harleen Deol 77; Nahida Akter 3/37, Marufa Akter 2/55). (With PTI inputs)