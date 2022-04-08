In the ongoing IPL season, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been in fine form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Karthik was released by the Kolkata Knights Riders after a poor performance last season in the IPL.

However, after being roped in by RCB in the IPL 2022, Karthik has turned out to be a great finisher who's consistently performing and winning games for them.

Karthik's performance in this seaon's IPL has got him in the limelight. Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the middle-order superstar can be given the role of India's finisher in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

"I am not done yet; I have a goal and I want to achieve something"@DineshKarthik on his transformation and goals ahead #TATAIPL #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/ctOu0q4j79 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2022

Moreover, Karthik has scored over 90 runs so far in three innings at an explosive strike rate of 204.5. Shastri believes Karthik's experience and wide range of shots can be a huge asset for Team India as there is no MS Dhoni available in international cricket anymore.

"With the amount of cricket being played and with the injuries that can take place, if you have a good IPL season which I feel he is right in thinking in that fashion. He has started off really hot and if he has a cracker jack of a season, surely he will be in that mix," said former India coach Ravi Shastri while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

"He has got the experience, he has got all the shots…there is no Dhoni in the side now so you are looking at a finisher as well. But you also have to see how many keepers you want – there’s Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and now there’s Karthik. And if there’s an injury there, then he comes in automatically," he added.