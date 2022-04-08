हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Karthik

With no MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik can be used in T20 World Cup as finisher, Ravi Shastri makes a BIG statement

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the middle-order superstar can be given the role of India's finisher for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

With no MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik can be used in T20 World Cup as finisher, Ravi Shastri makes a BIG statement
Source: Twitter

In the ongoing IPL season, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been in fine form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Karthik was released by the Kolkata Knights Riders after a poor performance last season in the IPL.

However, after being roped in by RCB in the IPL 2022, Karthik has turned out to be a great finisher who's consistently performing and winning games for them.

Karthik's performance in this seaon's IPL has got him in the limelight. Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the middle-order superstar can be given the role of India's finisher in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Moreover, Karthik has scored over 90 runs so far in three innings at an explosive strike rate of 204.5. Shastri believes Karthik's experience and wide range of shots can be a huge asset for Team India as there is no MS Dhoni available in international cricket anymore.

"With the amount of cricket being played and with the injuries that can take place, if you have a good IPL season which I feel he is right in thinking in that fashion. He has started off really hot and if he has a cracker jack of a season, surely he will be in that mix," said former India coach Ravi Shastri while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

"He has got the experience, he has got all the shots…there is no Dhoni in the side now so you are looking at a finisher as well. But you also have to see how many keepers you want – there’s Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and now there’s Karthik. And if there’s an injury there, then he comes in automatically," he added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dinesh KarthikICC T20 World Cup 2022Ravi ShastriMS DhoniIPL 2022IPLTeam India
Next
Story

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya wins toss and GT will bowl first

Must Watch

PT4M36S

Booster Dose Update: From Sunday, the booster dose of the vaccine will be taken, people above 18 years will get the dose