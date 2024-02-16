ENG: 207-2 (35) Day 3, IND VS ENG 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: England Trail By 238 Runs

It is all happening in Rajkot as we move to Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test. The visitors bounced with 'Bazball' on Day 2 of the Test match with Ben Duckett toying with the Indian bowling attack with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and more. India finished their innings with 445 runs on the board and to start off things with the ball, Siraj first caught Ollie Pope, and later on R Ashwin got his 500th Test wicket.

The conditions are still good for batting and England have lot of firepower in their lineup to cut short the lead India hold at this moment. Another interesting day of Test cricket awaits as all know England batters will come in hard on Day 3 and it will be interesting to what Rohit Sharma and co will have in response for them.

