‘Ye to apna ladka hai…’, What PM Narendra Modi told MS Dhoni about Ravindra Jadeja: WATCH Video

Indian Cricketer and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently seen in a video reminiscing about his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the athlete with PM Modi is a decade-old affair that is still fresh in the cricketer's mind. The player also recalled the memories of how the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni had introduced him to the Prime Minister. Reminiscing about the meeting, he said in the video, " I had first met him (Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the chief minister of Gujarat back then."

The video posted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha further shows him saying, "We (India) had a match against South Africa in the Motera Stadium. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), who was our captain back then, introduced me to him. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki ‘bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna." Which roughly translates to "Modi Sir said himself, ‘He’s our boy, take care of him."

Ravindra Jadeja mentioned that a statement like this, coming from a person of that stature, made him different and special. In Jadeja's words, "That’s when you feel…. a person of such big stature comes to you and says this personally. Ek alag si feeling aati hai. I felt really good when he said this."

The video of the Indian cricketer surfaced on the internet amidst the announcement of his wife Rivaba getting a BJP ticket from Jamnagar North to compete in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Indian cricketer recently met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Coming to his Cricket career, Ravindra Jadeja is going through a rough patch, still recovering from the knee injury he sustained during the Asia Cup. The player underwent surgery for the same. However, he is still recovering from the same. After missing the T20 World Cup and New Zealand tour, the all-rounder is expected to be fit for the Bangladesh Tour. Though multiple reports are suggesting that Ravindra Jadeja will not be fit enough by that time, and BCCI will soon name his replacement for the tour.