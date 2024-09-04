Advertisement
‘Yeh Kabhi Nahi Seekhega’: Harbhajan Singh Recollects When MS Dhoni Refused To Help This Indian Player

As per Harbhajan, Dhoni was always up to help the bowlers but then he preferred that they learn from their mistakes rather than expecting direct help. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former India skipper MS Dhoni is renowned for helping cricketers from across the world. One rare moment transpired when India’s legendary skipper decided not to help a bowler. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh recollected an incident when Dhoni refused to guide Shardul Thakur at Chennai Super Kings during an IPL match.

India’s talented all-rounder Shardul Thakur donned the CSK jersey from 2018 to 2021, while Harbhajan played with the yellow brigade for three years. As per Harbhajan, Dhoni was always up to help the bowlers but then he preferred that they learn from their mistakes rather than expecting direct help. 

“We were playing for CSK, and I was fielding at short fine leg. Shardul Thakur had been hit for boundaries by Kane Williamson, and I went to Dhoni, asking him to advise the bowler to alter his length,” Harbhajan said in an interaction with former India Under-19 player Taruwar Kohli.

"MS said to me, 'Paaji agar aaj bataunga na, yeh kabhi nahi seekhega (If I will tell him now, then he will never learn). Let him learn by himself.' His thought process was that when Shardul will get hit for boundaries, he will learn it quickly. That was MS Dhoni's way," he added.

In addition to his leadership on the pitch, Dhoni played an important part in creating a supportive team atmosphere. The players relished the stress-free environment, and their team spirit and camaraderie were further bolstered by treating one other equally.

“He [Dhoni] ensures a great team environment is maintained. No one is treated as a star or a junior. What he has done matters. He always prioritised team goals over individual accolades. I think that’s what made CSK a special team. The dressing room – win or lose – remains the same. It’s one of those rare qualities. You don’t feel the pressure of the next match; it’s that relaxed. As long as you give your best, that’s what counts. Learn and move forward,” he added.

