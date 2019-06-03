Youth and experience the key for Bangladesh's success at World Cup 2019: Mehidy Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan on Sunday said that youth and experience are the key for his side at Cricket World Cup 2019. Bangladesh performed superbly on Sunday to defeat South Africa by 21 runs at the Oval on Sunday and the team that defeated South Africa featured four players who have donned the Tigers jersey in four World Cups each. The players are - captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal. Then there is Mahmudullah, who has played in three World Cups.

Bangladesh squad also features several players who are making their World Cup debuts, including Mehidy, Mustafizur Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain. “We have four senior guys who have a lot of experience; guys who have played in many World Cups and we have a lot of belief coming from that. And then our junior guys have also performed strongly,” Hasan was quoted as saying in an ICC media release.

“There is good communication between our senior and junior guys. It’s a good sign for our country. I am really excited today because I have always watched the matches on TV, like in the last World Cup and now, in this World Cup, I am part of it," added 21-year-old Hasan.

Mehidy bowled superbly in the match against South Africa, giving away just 44 runs in his allotted quota of 10 overs. He claimed the prized wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis. Talking about the wicket at The Oval, the young Bangladeshi all-rounder said, “The wicket was a little bit slow. I was thinking about bowling dot balls and good areas. I tried to keep a tight length and got success."

Terming the memorable win against South Africa a victory of team, Hasan said, “It’s a team victory, not just one person. Our boys did very well because we played together. Most of the time if we win, it’s not because only one or two players performed well but because we played together. When we have contributions from all 11 players, that’s good for us.”