Yuzvendra Chahal's heartwarming post for wife Dhanashree on Karwa Chauth, check HERE

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took on his official Instagram handle to wish wife Dhanashree 'Happy Karva Chauth' on Thursday (October 13). Chahal's Instagram upload included pictures of his wife's Mehendi with an adorable picture of himself along with Dhanashree on the special occasion. The Indian leg-spinner is currently in Australia as Team India are set to begin T20 World Cup 2022 campaign later this month.

Checkout Chahal's adorable post for Dhanashree below...

Recently, Dhanashree turned 24 and Chahal wished penned down a special message for his wife writing, "Happy Birthday Wifey Thank you for being there all the time. Moreover, I am so blessed to have you as my best and ever-loving, supportive wife. Wishing you the best of best birthdays my love today, tomorrow, and many more years to come. I wish you a speedy recovery. We will have a blast once I am back... love you," in the caption of the lovely video he posted.

Dhanashree recently underwent knee surgery after suffering from an injury while making an Instagram Reel. She is currently on a recovery period. Time will tell if Dhanashree will join Chahal during his T20 World Cup campaign for India. The couple got married in the year 2020 and since then have been winning many hearts with their adorable uploads on social media which were mostly reels of Bollywood dialogues and dance.

Coming to Chahal's profession, the leg-spinner is India's second most wicket-taker in the T20Is behind paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar who just went past him during the Asia Cup 2022. In his 66 T20Is, Chahal has clinched 83 wickets with a decent economy rate of 8.08. Chahal's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 performance sealed the spot for him in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.