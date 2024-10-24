Ahoi Ashtami Fast 2024: What To eat And What To Avoid?

Ahoi Ashtami Fast 2024: Nothing can be compared with the bond that a mother and child has. It is eternal. Ahoi Ashtami is all about celebrating this special bond between the mother and the child. On this auspicious day, the mother observes fast from morning to nightfall and prays for the good health of her children. The festival is celebrated to strengthen the bond.

Ahoi Ashtami, this year, will be celebrated on 24th October, Monday. The festival is observed on four days after Karwa Chauth and eight days before Diwali.

After the sight of the stars in the nights and performing arg seven times to them, the fast is broken. It is believed to be one of the most difficult fasts as women are not allowed to eat anything during the fasting.

Ahoi Ashtami Fast 2024: What To Eat

Puri: The number of Puris should be equal to the number of the family members.

Chana: Black grams are fried to add a flavour and little bit of spice.

Halwa: This is included for the sweet portion of Thali.

Sugarcane: It is a prominent bhog, especially in the rural areas.

Singhara: This is a fruit which is offered to goddess.

Ahoi Ashtami Fast 2024: What not to eat

Non-vegetarian food: If you are a non-veg lover and fond of eating Chicken and Mutton, you must control your cravings on the day of Ashtami.

Alcohol: It is strictly prohibited.

Onions and Garlic: As per Hinduism, onions and garlic should not be consumed on any pious day.

