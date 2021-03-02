Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Siddhivinayak Temple darshan timings on Angarika Chaturthi

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Angarki or Angarika Sankashti Chaturthi is being celebrated on March 2 this year, which is a Tuesday. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is believed to be one of the most auspicious Sankashti Chaturthis.

Sankashti Chaturthi is a day, also known by the name Sankata Hara Chaturthi. It is believed Lord Ganpati - remover of all obstacles - will bless his ardent devotees on this day.

SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE DARSHAN TIMINGS:

Keeping the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in view, the popular Siddhivinayak Temple darshan timings have been changed.

- Only those who have registered online will be able to take darshan

- After the registration, the devotees will get an QR code.

- After reaching the temple, the QR code will be matched and body temperature checked.

- If the person is fit to enter the premises, he/she will be allowed to take darshan.

- The darshan timings for this special day will be 8 am to 9 pm.

Many famous Ganesha Temples such as Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune and others are thronged by devotees on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. Take a look:

Maharashtra: People gather outside Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune, to pray on Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi. Darshan is being allowed only from outside as the temple has been kept closed today due to a rise in #COVID19 cases in the city. pic.twitter.com/H1fSmwi1ZE — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

On March 2, Dwijapriya Sankashti Timings are:

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 21:41

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 05:46 on Mar 02, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 02:59 on Mar 03, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

ANGARKI CHATURTHI LEGEND:

There are several legends and beliefs associated with the day. It is said that Angarak, son of mother earth and Rishi Bharadwaj was an ardent Lord Bappa follower. Once, on the occasion of Magh Krishna Chaturthi, which took place on a Tuesday, Lord Ganesha blessed him.

Angarak asked for a wish that his name be associated with the Lord Ganpati forever. The Lord happily granted him his wish and said that whoever prays to him on Angarika Chaturthi - all his wishes will be fulfilled.

Ever since Magh Krishna Chaturthi came to be known as Angarak Chaturthi.

Here's wishing all Bappa devotees on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi!