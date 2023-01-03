Annual Health Horoscope 2023 for 12 zodiac signs - take precautions this year!

Health is wealth, no proverb can be more true than this! The health of a person largely dictates their future and quality of life. The pandemic especially made us conscious of the importance of taking care of our health. The current peak of Covid-19 cases in several countries including China had sent alarm bells ringing. While there's no need to panic, as experts say, keeping a tab on one's physical and mental well-being should be our key agenda for 2023. Saylli Tongaonkarr, an astrologer from All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, makes health predictions for 2023 for all 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Aries Health Horoscope 2023

This year, there will be some hiccups in terms of your health. Looking at the planet's position, especially Rahu in your house and Saturn and Venus conjunction in your tenth house, precautions are advised. The period of January to August is crucial. Illnesses such as virus-related sickness or typhoid can bring some challenging periods. After August, there will be an improvement in health conditions. Morning walks, and a little meditation will be beneficial.

Taurus Health Horoscope 2023

This year, Taureans will not have many health-related issues; however, you are advised to stay alert and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Till April, not many issues are observed. But after April, Saturn in your tenth house aspects twelfth house, and this will cause minor health problems. The presence of Rahu and Jupiter in the tenth house might add to the conditions.

Gemini Health Horoscope 2023

The start of the year for Gemini natives will begin with health issues related to the abdomen. The position of the Sun in your seventh house, Saturn being the eighth house, and Mars in the twelfth house with their planetary movement will lead to health issues. Maintain good eating habits. Focus on healthy diets supported by adequate exercise. Post-October, the movement of Jupiter and Saturn with Rahu and Ketu in the tenth and fourth house respectively, will bring some improvement in health conditions. Gemini natives might face minor season-related health issues during this period.

Cancer Health Horoscope 2023

Saturn in the eighth house will cause chronic health issues. These natives are encouraged to have regular health check-ups so that the issues are handled before they go beyond control. Especially in the month of May, there are chances of developing chest or lung-related infections. Consulting a good doctor in time is highly recommended. June and July seem smooth; however, from August till the end of the year, again one will need to closely monitor their health. Slight ignorance or carelessness can be fatal.

Leo Health Horoscope 2023

For Leo natives, this year could be stressful and cause mental health issues. At a physical level, the health issues could be related to the abdomen or intestine. The year will begin with health issues, but timely precautions and a healthy diet can bring peace of mind and body. This condition might last till April. Post-April, the planetary movements, such as Jupiter in the ninth house, will improve your health.

Virgo Health Horoscope 2023

The entire 2023 needs careful attention in the case of Virgo natives. Rahu in the eighth house leads to ups and downs in your health conditions. The year will initiate normally and will continue if care is taken. Saturn in the sixth house will support your health till April. The conjunction of Rahu, Jupiter, and Sun in the eighth house after 22nd April shows some serious health-related discomforts. The natives are advised to focus on their overall lifestyle.

Also read: Annual Love Horoscope for 2023 - Will you be lucky in love? How will your marriage be? Find out

Libra Health Horoscope 2023

This year, Libra natives will have some relief as compared to last year, provided you continue taking good care. The planetary positions retrograde Mars in eighths house, Jupiter, and Saturn will cause major chronic health issues. The month of April looks joyous, but negligence can lead to health issues again in May and June. Regular exercise and an adequate diet is the key to ensuring a healthy year for these natives.

Scorpio Health Horoscope 2023

The year will begin fit and fine. The third aspect of Saturn in the sixth house might bring some health problems. The movement of Sun with Rahu in the fifth house where Jupiter is already situated can add to your health problems. This situation will occur post-April when Saturn will aspect the fifth house and add to the challenges. The problems such as intestine-related infections, urinary infections, and body aches could cause you harm. The natives are advised not to neglect minor symptoms. Post-October, the natives will bring favourable circumstances.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope 2023

These natives are highly recommended to maintain an adequate diet and proper exercise. The minor health issues in 2023 might turn into major health problems in the future if not handled well now. Natives might face ulcers that need quick attention and medication, or else can lead to chronic issues in the future. The planetary position in the fifth house points to stomach-related problems. Taking precautionary measures of a healthy diet and close monitoring of abdomen-related complaints will benefit the natives and prevent health issues from aggravating.

Capricorn Health Horoscope 2023

Capricorn natives have to be vigilant as January to October 2023 seems to be a crucial period for them. They might face heart-related challenges, lung infections, and chest-related problems. They have to be very careful, especially in the issues which can cause stress. The last two months are quite smooth and will show a gradual improvement in their health conditions. Daily exercise is a must for these natives. Changing their lifestyle to a healthy diet and disciplined life pattern will help them have a healthy life.

Aquarius Health Horoscope 2023

Saturn in your twelfth house will make you spend money on your health. At the beginning of the year, you might face some minor accidents and foot-related injuries or pains. Jupiter, Rahu, and Sun in your third house might cause trouble to your shoulder. May and June might add to health problems. A routine and disciplined life is the solution to avoid these circumstances. Take care while moving around to avoid minor injuries.

Pisces Health Horoscope 2023

The start of the year is peaceful, however, Rahu’s presence in the second house can lead you to unhealthy eating habits. This could be the cause of having health issues this year. Saturn in the twelfth house which will affect the second house is adding to your health problems. This position is worrisome when it comes to health. It can cause mouth ulcers or mouth-related issues. The best way to stay healthy is to be careful of your eating habits, ensuring a balanced diet.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the astrologer quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)