Buddha Purnima 2021: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shares stunning Lord Buddha artwork, Amitabh Bachchan and others extend greetings

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, also known as Buddha Purnima, renowned sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to Lord Buddha with his beautiful sand art creations.

He shared a picture of his sand art masterpiece depicting Lord Buddha and wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. May Lord #Buddha Bless the Humanity ..Folded hands One of my SandArt at bbsr airport."

His art piece will definitely make you feel the peace and serenity depicted by the Lord! Along with the artist, many Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan also extended greetings on the auspicious festival.

Check out their Buddha Purnima 2021 greetings:

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima .

May Lord #Buddha Bless the Humanity .. One of my SandArt at bbsr airport. pic.twitter.com/9PgZvdAJbI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 26, 2021

T 3915 - Buddha Poornima greetings .. Vesak .. pic.twitter.com/GaDK4jeiMg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2021

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti - celebrates the birth of Lord Buddha. This year, it falls on Wednesday (May 26), marking the birthday of Lord Buddha. Traditionally, it's a holiday in Mahayana Buddhism commemorating the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha—founder of Buddhism.

The birthday of Lord Buddha is widely celebrated across the globe and followers begin preparation, days in advance.

Before denouncing the worldly pleasures, the Lord was known as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later transformed into Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism as a path leading to the spiritual enlightenment of the soul.

It is said that as per Theravada Tripitaka scriptures, Prince Gautama was born in Lumbini which is now known as modern-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was later raised in Kapilavastu.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Buddha Purnima!