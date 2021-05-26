हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Buddha Purnima 2021

Buddha Purnima 2021: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shares stunning Lord Buddha artwork, Amitabh Bachchan and others extend greetings

Along with the artist, many Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan also extended greetings on the auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima 2021: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shares stunning Lord Buddha artwork, Amitabh Bachchan and others extend greetings
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Sudarsan Pattnaik and File Photo

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, also known as Buddha Purnima, renowned sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to Lord Buddha with his beautiful sand art creations.

He shared a picture of his sand art masterpiece depicting Lord Buddha and wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. May Lord #Buddha Bless the Humanity ..Folded hands One of my SandArt at bbsr airport."

His art piece will definitely make you feel the peace and serenity depicted by the Lord! Along with the artist, many Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan also extended greetings on the auspicious festival.

Check out their Buddha Purnima 2021 greetings:

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti - celebrates the birth of Lord Buddha. This year, it falls on Wednesday (May 26), marking the birthday of Lord Buddha. Traditionally, it's a holiday in Mahayana Buddhism commemorating the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha—founder of Buddhism.

The birthday of Lord Buddha is widely celebrated across the globe and followers begin preparation, days in advance. 

Before denouncing the worldly pleasures, the Lord was known as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later transformed into Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism as a path leading to the spiritual enlightenment of the soul.

It is said that as per Theravada Tripitaka scriptures, Prince Gautama was born in Lumbini which is now known as modern-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was later raised in Kapilavastu.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Buddha Purnima!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Buddha Purnima 2021Buddha Jayanti 2021Lord BuddhaGautam BuddhaSiddharthaBuddha PurnimaBuddha JayantiSudarsan Pattnaik
Next
Story

Buddha Purnima 2021: Let’s look at the historic places associated with the life of Gautam Buddha

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to be 100% effective on children