Buddha Purnima 2021: Let’s look at the historic places associated with the life of Gautam Buddha

This year, the auspicious festival of the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha or Buddha Purnima falls on Wednesday (May 26). 

New Delhi: The birth anniversary of Lord Buddha is celebrated as Buddha Purnima. This year, the auspicious festival falls on Wednesday (May 26). Buddha Purnima is celebrated with full fervour across the globe. However, this time, the celebrations have been marred due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Buddha Purnima is also widely known as the Buddha Jayanti. The day commemorates the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautam who later became Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Born to a royal couple from Kapilavastu, Siddhartha grew up in an environment that hid the fundamental realities of life. His father never wanted him to be touched by human suffering. He was raised in the comforts of a palace. But Siddhartha was destined to detach himself from the materialistic pleasures. He chose to lead a life that would inspire the world.

Here's taking a look at the four main places that are associated with the life of Gautam Buddha

Lumbini: Lumbini in Nepal is believed to be the birthplace of Gautam.

Bodh Gaya: Bodh Gaya is in Bihar. It is where he is believed to have attained enlightenment under the Mahabodhi tree.

Sarnath: Gautam Buddha delivered his first speech in Sarnath, near Varanasi.

Kushinagar: It is believed that Gautam Buddha attained Parinirvana after his death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar.

Thousands of devotees from across the world visit these Buddhist pilgrimage sites. Besides these aforementioned places, Sravasti, Rajgir, Sankassa, and Vaishali are also closely associated with the life of Gautam Buddha.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Buddha Jayanti!

Tags:
Buddha Purnima 2021Buddha Jayanti 2021Lord BuddhaGautam BuddhabuddhaBuddha PurnimaGautam Buddha birth anniversaryGautam Buddha historic places
