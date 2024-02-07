Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Pradosh Vrat, a revered Hindu observance among Lord Shiva devotees, holds significant spiritual importance, occurring twice a month. The term "Pradosh" signifies the dispelling of darkness, encapsulating the essence of this fasting ritual. It is widely believed that observing this sacred practice, coupled with earnest worship of Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati, bestows devotees with blessings encompassing happiness, health, success, and liberation from the cyclical nature of existence. The observance of Pradosh Vrat occurs twice within a lunar month, corresponding to the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) phases of the moon.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date

The forthcoming Budh Pradosh Vrat is going to occur on February 7, 2024, Wednesday. This marks the initiation of the month's first Pradosh Vrat, with the subsequent observance scheduled for February 21, 2024, also falling on a Wednesday.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Pradosha Puja Muhurat: 6:05 pm to 8:41 pm

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Pradosha Time: 6:05 pm to 8:41 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 2:02 pm on February 07, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 11:17 am on February 08, 2024

Budh Pradosh Vrat: History

On this day Lord Shiva is worshipped, according to legend, during the cosmic churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the divine beings (Devas) and demons (Asuras) to procure the elixir of immortality (Amrit), various celestial manifestations emerged. Foremost among these was the emergence of Halahala, a potent poison that threatened all existence. In an act of supreme benevolence, Lord Shiva consumed the poison to safeguard creation, earning the day of this courageous deed the title of Pradosh.

Budh Pradosh Vrat: Rituals

- Pradosh Vrat is observed to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

- Observers of this fast awaken early in the morning and take a sankalp (vow) to observe the fast and worship Shiva and Parvati.

- The purpose of fasting on this day is to seek absolution from past sins and attain moksha (liberation).

- Devotees observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset.

- Puja rituals are performed during Pradosh Kaal, the auspicious time around sunset.

- Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, accompanied by the chanting of his mantras and singing of aarti.

